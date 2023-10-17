x
Photos: Fire Department marks centennial

Sparta /
| 17 Oct 2023 | 02:05
    SF1 Firefighter Joe Yanko helps Sammy Papa control the fire hose at the Sparta Township Fire Department’s second annual open house. (Photos by Dave Smith)
    SF2 Peter Desarro and his son Anthony pose in front of a firetruck.
    SF3 Chief Chris Angelucci at the open house.
    The Sparta Township Fire Department holds its second annual open house Sunday, Oct. 15. The department is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
    SF4 Members of the department with the firetrucks.
    Members of the Sparta Ambulance Squad at the open house.
