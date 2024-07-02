x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Fireworks at Lake Mohawk

Sparta /
| 02 Jul 2024 | 11:14
    Fireworks over Lake Mohawk in Sparta on Tuesday, July 2. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Fireworks over Lake Mohawk in Sparta on Tuesday, July 2. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    The crowd waits for the fireworks at Lake Mohawk in Sparta.
    The crowd waits for the fireworks at Lake Mohawk in Sparta.
    Photos: Fireworks at Lake Mohawk
    Photos: Fireworks at Lake Mohawk