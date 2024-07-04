x
Photos: Fourth of July in Sparta

Sparta /
| 04 Jul 2024 | 10:25
    The Sparta High School Marching Band takes part in the Fourth of July Parade in Sparta. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Peter and Levi Smith hand out flags for the Knights of Columbus at the Fourth of July Parade in Sparta.
    Sparta police march in the parade.
    Members of the Lake Mohawk Pool swim team march in the parade.
    Coral, Jett and Kekoa Huntington wait for the parade to begin.
    A Knights of Columbus car carries ‘Uncle Sam.’
    Members of the Lake Mohawk Ski Hawks ride in the parade.
    Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7238 in Sparta march in the parade.
    Shaw and Quinn Lee.
    Andrew Denka with his wife, Lynn, and grandson Aaron at the parade. Denka is a powerboat and automobile racer.
    People line the street waiting for the parade.
    Members of Boy Scout Troop 150 march in the parade.
    Members of Girl Scouts Troop 98008 ride in the parade.
    People decked out in red, white and blue gather for the Fourth of July Parade in Sparta.
    Members of the Lake Mohawk Ski Hawks ride in the parade.
    Eli, Melissa and Mia Eisinger with Rose Marie Salvanini.
    A Tesla pickup, priced from $189,000, is driven in the parade.
    Nan, Ashlie and Summer Storms.
    The Sparta High School Marching Band takes part in the parade.
    Enzo the goose-control dog.
    Members of Mom Demand Action participate in the parade.
    Meaningful Melodies students march in the parade.
    State Assemblyman Mike Inganamort, R-24, waves at the crowd.
    A Lake Mohawk Pool swim team member marches in the parade.
    Members of the Lake Mohawk Pool swim team march in the parade.
    The Sparta High School Marching Band takes part in the parade.
    Sarah and Cameron Lacepo.
    The Ski Hawks perform on Lake Mohawk on Thursday, July 4.
    The Ski Hawks perform on Lake Mohawk.
    The Ski Hawks perform on Lake Mohawk.
    The Ski Hawks perform on Lake Mohawk.
    The Ski Hawks perform on Lake Mohawk.
    The Ski Hawks perform on Lake Mohawk.
    The Ski Hawks perform on Lake Mohawk.
