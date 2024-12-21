Home
Photos: Frankie’s Christmas Spectacular
| 21 Dec 2024 | 06:21
Residents gather at Frankie’s Christmas Spectacular on Dec. 15 at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7248 in Sparta. The event collected toys for patients at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Ronald McDonald House. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Nova and Noah Rosequist of Wantage pose with Santa.
Emma Aguado and Vincent Volpe, both of Sparta, and Alisha Santos of Andover Township sell hot cocoa.
Emery Ashton of Sparta sells Neon Skulls.
Conor, Caitlin, Ava and Mike Courtney of Sparta.
Amor, Toni and Howard Stark of Sparta.
Debra and Vinny Volpe of Toms River.
Dylan Diaz, right, of Randolph has her hand painted.
