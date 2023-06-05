Home
Home
News
Local News
Photos from Sparta Day
Deirdre Mastandrea
Sparta
/
| 05 Jun 2023 | 01:16
Children play in the Kids Country area during Sparta Day on Saturday, June 3. (Photos by Deirdre Mastandrea)
O.S.C.A.R. volunteers Craig Peters of Lake Hopatcong, Cassie Kowalchuk of Bridgewater and Betty Peters, right, of Lake Hopatcong pose with dogs Piper and Charles.
Megan Armstrong, 17, of Sparta sings during Sparta Day. She is a student at Elisa Girlando Studio.
Members of the Civil Air Patrol are, from left, Doug DeMarco, 15, of Hardyston; Evelyn Lawley, 12, of Vernon; Sophie Gulbrandsen, 13, of Sparta; Gabriela Ruiz, 16, of Pennsylvania; and Marques Renteria, 15, of Randolph.
Members of Every Town for Gun Safety are, from left, Linda Coombs of Sparta, Susan Giordano of Mount Arlington, Patty Rivas of Sparta, Irene Sergonis of Mount Olive, Alicia Sharma of Mount Olive, Edmund Khanoo of Mount Olive and Nichole Howard of Sparta.
Haley Erikson, left, and Elise Uitdenhowden, right, are Sparta High School Key Club members. They are standing with Kate Palmer, a member of the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta, which organizes Sparta Day.
Students at Perfect Pointe Dance Studio pose during Sparta Day.
