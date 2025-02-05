Home
Photos: Garden State Comic Fest’s Winter Fest
maria kovic
Augusta
/
| 05 Feb 2025 | 11:15
Joseph Clukies of New Brunswick and Kara Kavanagh of White Plains, N.Y., are dressed as Jedi Knights at the Garden State Comic Fest’s Winter Fest at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Comic book writer Jason Lewis of Washington, D.C., shows off the 2-Land book that he created.
The third Winter Fest held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds features vendors selling a variety of items.
Ben, Jessica and Joshua Nichols with John Melon of Hamburg.
Nicole, Zander, Zachary and Mike Zernhelt of Montague.
Isaac Fisher of Newton.
Derek and Amy Trella of Budd Lake.
Winter Fest was Jan. 25-26.
