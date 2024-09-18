x
Photos: Grandparents Day Celebration

Sparta /
| 18 Sep 2024 | 05:22
    Residents and their families celebrate Grandparents Day on Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Chelsea at Sparta. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Eliana and Laney Foultz of Kinnelon with Nancy Jordan, center.
    Angela and Krista Feldmann of Jefferson.
    Katey, Louis and Alexis Nordt of Sparta.
