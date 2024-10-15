Home
Photos: Hanging with Heroes
| 15 Oct 2024 | 07:03
A costumed creature offers treats to children at the Hanging with Heroes event Friday, Oct. 11 in Sparta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Logan Zapata is dressed as Captain America at the Hanging with Heroes event Friday, Oct. 11 in Sparta. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Costumed children pose at the Hanging with Heroes event at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7248 in Sparta.
Maiden, Jason, Declan and Megan McDermott of Sparta.
Two boys pose with the Headless Horseman.
Maison and Ali Mazza paint pumpkins at the Hanging with Heroes event.
Ryan Haines is dressed as an astronaut.
