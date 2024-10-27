Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Harvest Festival & Trunk or Treat
Nancy Madacsi
Sparta
/
| 27 Oct 2024 | 12:40
Patty Regan and Susan, Mike and Kaitlyn Long, dressed as ‘Beetlejuice’ characters during the Harvest Festival & Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Sparta. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
James, Laura, Lena and Janny Seck were one of the winners of the Best Trunk Contest during the Harvest Festival & Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 26. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
Samantha, Michaela, Mike and Brant Weber were one of the winners of the Best Trunk Contest.
Sparta Police Cpl. Craig ‘CJ’ Graverholz and Patrolman Paul Wenzel.
Shana, Kayla, Stephen and Collin Tron.
Chris, Mindy, Declan and Madison Bookstaver.
Addie Roe and Halley and Charlie Griffin.
Silas Donovick.
Lyla Horowitz, Halle Kramer, Emma Hamilton and Haley DiFilippo.
Lisa and Matt Coppola with Vienna, dressed as Cleopatra.
Larry, Cara, Scarlet and Clayton Ashton.
Mason Enright.
Victoria Berrio and Sandra Pulgarin.
Mirabella and Rachael Samin with Louis.
Demetri, Dianna and Albert Kersh
Devyn, Adam and Hailey Rothman.
Grace and David Tamaki.
Deanna and Corte Fernandez.
Conner Zitmar.
Zuleyha and Zuleyha Sabri.
Sparta Ambulance Squad members.
Dan O’Malley, Tony Mazzarella and Clif Cernak.
Councilwoman Christine Quinn and former Mayor Dave Smith.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
harvest festival & Trunk or Treat
2
Nancy Madacsi
3
Sparta
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED