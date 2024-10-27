x
Photos: Harvest Festival & Trunk or Treat

Sparta /
| 27 Oct 2024 | 12:40
    Patty Regan and Susan, Mike and Kaitlyn Long, dressed as ‘Beetlejuice’ characters during the Harvest Festival &amp; Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Sparta. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    James, Laura, Lena and Janny Seck were one of the winners of the Best Trunk Contest during the Harvest Festival &amp; Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 26. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Samantha, Michaela, Mike and Brant Weber were one of the winners of the Best Trunk Contest.
    Sparta Police Cpl. Craig ‘CJ’ Graverholz and Patrolman Paul Wenzel.
    Shana, Kayla, Stephen and Collin Tron.
    Chris, Mindy, Declan and Madison Bookstaver.
    Addie Roe and Halley and Charlie Griffin.
    Silas Donovick.
    Lyla Horowitz, Halle Kramer, Emma Hamilton and Haley DiFilippo.
    Lisa and Matt Coppola with Vienna, dressed as Cleopatra.
    Larry, Cara, Scarlet and Clayton Ashton.
    Mason Enright.
    Victoria Berrio and Sandra Pulgarin.
    Mirabella and Rachael Samin with Louis.
    Demetri, Dianna and Albert Kersh
    Devyn, Adam and Hailey Rothman.
    Grace and David Tamaki.
    Deanna and Corte Fernandez.
    Photos: Harvest Festival &amp; Trunk or Treat
    Conner Zitmar.
    Zuleyha and Zuleyha Sabri.
    Sparta Ambulance Squad members.
    Dan O’Malley, Tony Mazzarella and Clif Cernak.
    Councilwoman Christine Quinn and former Mayor Dave Smith.
    Photos: Harvest Festival &amp; Trunk or Treat