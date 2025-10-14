x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Haunted Ghost Walks

Sparta /
| 14 Oct 2025 | 03:00
    Residents encounter scary scenes on Haunted Ghost Walks on Friday, Oct. 10 in White Lake Fields. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Residents encounter scary scenes on Haunted Ghost Walks on Friday, Oct. 10 in White Lake Fields. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Haunted Ghost Walks are presented by Sparta Recreation and the Sparta High School Drama Department.
    Haunted Ghost Walks are presented by Sparta Recreation and the Sparta High School Drama Department.
    Photos: Haunted Ghost Walks
    Photos: Haunted Ghost Walks
    Photos: Haunted Ghost Walks
    Photos: Haunted Ghost Walks
    Volunteers Piper Pero, Logan Fadil, Skyler Whitley and Emma Burke.
    Volunteers Piper Pero, Logan Fadil, Skyler Whitley and Emma Burke.
    Photos: Haunted Ghost Walks
    Photos: Haunted Ghost Walks