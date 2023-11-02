x
Photos: Headless Horseman rides again

SPARTA. Some spooky visitors arrive Oct. 31.

Sparta /
| 02 Nov 2023 | 04:33
    Horsemen of the Hollow ride into Sparta on Halloween. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    The Headless Horseman reaches for Abigail and Azme Parisella.
    The Grim Reaper is reaching for Kenzie and Jamison Hennig.
    Marley the horse checks out Ethan Taylor’s hat.
    Violet Davis pets the Grim Reaper’s horse, Marley.
    Ali Denamiel holds her daughter Evie next to the Headless Horseman.
    Children gather in front of, from left, Icabod Crane on Bitty, Plague Doctor on Z boy, Day of the Dead on Eagle and the Headless Horseman on Falcon.
