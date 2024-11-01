x
Photos: Headline Horseman rides in Sparta

Sparta /
| 01 Nov 2024 | 11:06
    The Headless Horseman rides through Sparta on Halloween. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    The riders are from the Corinthian Equestrian Center in Warwick, N.Y.
    Mayor Neill Clark poses with the Headless Horseman.
    Laura and Chloe Rechter.
    Andreia, Anya and Drew Devoid.
    Addie Rowe.
    Ella Sorenson.
    Alexa Renke and Arianna Deicco.
    Scarlett Chahalis.
    Dawn Corbo and Dean Reinhauer of the Friends of Halloween, which sponsored the event.
