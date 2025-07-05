Home
Home
News
Local News
Photos: July 4 events in Sparta
Nancy Madacsi
Sparta
/
| 05 Jul 2025 | 09:38
Sparta firefighters march in the Fourth of July parade on Friday, July 4 in Sparta. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
Children cover their ears to block out a firetruck’s siren.
Children ride in a Lake Mohawk Ski Hawks boat in the parade.
The Lake Mohawk Ski Hawks perform on Friday afternoon, July 4 after the parade.
Madelynn Gallo, Harley Van Skiver, Rowan Gallo and Peyton Waldron.
A member of Sparta’s RevolutionNJ 250 Committee marches in the parade.
Members of the Sussex County Rowing Club with one of their boats.
Members of the Sparta Roller Hockey Club take part in the parade.
Antique tractors are driven in the parade.
Members of the Sparta High School Color Guard march in the parade.
Members of the Lake Mohawk swimming pool march in the parade.
Sergiu and Kyle Bounegru.
Sparta police officers in the Fourth of July parade in Sparta.
Hailey Phillips
A member of the Sparta Ambulance Squad carries a flag in the parade.
Luke Soblick reaches for an American flag.
The Sparta Elks Lodge #2356 in the parade.
A Sparta firetruck passes by.
Lake Mohawk trustees ride in the parade.
Members of the Lake Mohawk Yacht Club march in the parade.
Members of the Sparta High School Marching Band take part in the parade.
Members of the Sussex County Minerettes Dance and Cheer Team perform in the parade.
Girl Scouts take part in the parade.
Employees of the Keller Williams real estate firm march in the parade.
Monterey Entertainment’s float.
A Sparta Historical Society member in an old-fashioned car.
Members of the Special Olympics take part in the parade.
Members of Align Wellness Center, the Sparta Township School District’s therapeutic wellness program.
A Jefferson Recycling truck.
Joe Fernandez and Dave Dick.
Conor, Cara and Mike Chirico with their dog Mika.
Kim, Chris and Dakota Keelin.
Courtney, Zach, Penelope and Max Tullis.
From left, Katelyn and Timothy KilkennyJr., Don Behake and TJ Kilkenny.
Greg and Margaret Kosciouek with their dog Kora.
Lilly McEntee and Catie Sehnert of Pattycakes Bake Shop in Sparta.
Fireworks over Lake Mohawk in Sparta on Thursday, July 3.
Fireworks over Lake Mohawk in Sparta on Thursday, July 3.
Fireworks over Lake Mohawk in Sparta on Thursday, July 3.
Fireworks over Lake Mohawk in Sparta on Thursday, July 3.
Tags
1
Fourth of July Parade
2
Lake Mohawk Ski Hawks
3
Nancy Madacsi
4
Sparta
