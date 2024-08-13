Home
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Junior Police Academy
Nancy Madacsi
Sparta
/
| 13 Aug 2024 | 10:44
New Jersey State Trooper and helicopter pilot Paul Brocky talks to participants in the Sparta Township Police Department’s Junior Police Academy. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Participants in the Sparta Township Police Department’s Junior Police Academy do push-ups. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
Netcong Police Officer Joe Mattis talks about his duties as a motorcycle officer.
After a demonstration, firefighters talk about how they dismantle a car after a crash.
Junior Police Academy participants line up.
Sparta police officers watch a Junior Police Academy session.
Junior Police Academy participants learn to space themselves in formation.
Firefighters demonstrate how to extricate a passenger from a vehicle after a crash.
Firefighters demonstrate how to extricate a passenger from a vehicle.
Firefighters pull the driver’s door off a car.
Firefighters pull the driver’s door off a car.
Firefighters remove the roof of a car,
Firefighters demonstrate how to extricate a passenger from a vehicle.
Firefighters’ tools for breaking up a vehicle.
Netcong Police Officer Joe Mattis on his motorcycle.
Netcong Police Officer Joe Mattis talks about his duties as a motorcycle officer.
Netcong Police Officer Joe Mattis talks about his duties as a motorcycle officer.
Junior Police Academy participants learn about the NorthSTAR helicopter, which provides emergency medical services.
The NorthSTAR helicopter lands.
Emergency medical technician Kevin Pohlman.
Flight nurse Edward Benenati.
State Police Trooper Chris Campana pilots the helicopter.
Tags
1
Junior Police Academy
2
Nancy Madacsi
3
Sparta
4
sparta township police department
