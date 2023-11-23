x
Photos: Krogh’s Turkey Trot

Sparta /
| 23 Nov 2023 | 02:39
    The 17th annual Krogh’s Turkey Trot begins Thursday morning, Nov. 23 in Sparta. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    The crowd gathers for the race. More than 3,000 people participated in the 5K Run/Walk and a one-mile Fun Run/Walk sponsored by the Sparta Education Foundation.
    Jason Gibbons crosses the finish line first.
    Jaylyn Barkley was the first female to finish the 5K.
    5K runners cross the finish line. The USATF-certified course started and ended at Krogh’s Restaurant &amp; Brew Pub.
    5K runners cross the finish line.
    A child gets to ride in the race.
    Some Turkey Trot participants brought their furry friends.
    5K winner Jason Gibbons with his medal.
    Jason Shields came in second in the 5K.
    Jaylyn Barkley, the top female finisher, with her medal.
    Participants begin the one-mile Fun Run.
    Participants begin the one-mile Fun Run.
    Participants begin the one-mile Fun Run.
    Children are ready for the T-shirt toss.
    Sam Carspo caught a T-shirt.
    Bode Bagley holds a cookie after the Fun Run.
    Mike Tellek ran the 5K in his full firefighting gear. At right is James O’Bosky.
    Catherine and Rob Roy pose with Bob Nicholson, 95, before all three took part in the Turkey Trot.
    The Sparta Spartan cheers on the runners.
    Runner Julia Scales dressed for the holiday.
    William Anderson was the race announcer.
    Members of the Lost Shaker of Salt trail running club.
