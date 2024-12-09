x
Photos: Lake Mohawk Country Club’s annual Christmas tree lighting

Sparta /
| 09 Dec 2024 | 10:52
    LMT1 Santa and his reindeer cross Lake Mohawk on Sunday, Dec. 1. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    LMT2 Children play in the manufactured snow on the Boardwalk at Lake Mohawk.
    LMT3 Santa greets the crowd.
    LMT4 Andreia Devolt switches the Christmas tree lights on.
    LMT5 Leo and Camille Sherman pose with Santa at the Lake Mohawk Country Club.
    Children play in the snow on the Boardwalk at Lake Mohawk.
    Santa cross Lake Mohawk.
    The Christmas tree is lit up.
    Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to the crowd.
    Brooke, Brianna and Emma Reigstad pose with Santa.
    Mia and Rudy Steudel with Frances Curtis.
    Rocco and Josie Madonna.
    Gerald Russell.
