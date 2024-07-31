x
Photos: Lake Mohawk fishing derby

| 31 Jul 2024 | 06:26
    Children take part in the annual fishing derby Saturday, July 20 at Alpine Beach on Lake Mohawk. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Aubrey Tropona holds a fish she caught.
    Levi and Vincent Cignarella take part in the fishing derby.
    John Brennan with his fishing pole.
    Children take part in the annual fishing derby Saturday, July 20 at Alpine Beach on Lake Mohawk.
