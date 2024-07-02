Home
Photos: Military History and Appreciation Day
mary fettes
Sparta
/
| 02 Jul 2024 | 04:32
Vietnam War era veterans attend the Sparta Historical Society’s Military History and Appreciation Day on June 15 at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum. (Photos by Mary Fettes)
Sparta resident Lynn Crandall plays a pump organ in the World War II chaplain’s tent.
Civil War re-enactors. (Photo by Maryanne Francisco)
Civil War re-enactors. (Photo by Maryanne Francisco)
Civil War re-enaactors at the Sparta Historical Society’s Military History and Appreciation Day on June 15 at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum. (Photo by Mary Fettes)
The New Jersey Frontier Guard’s table at the Sparta Historical Society’s Military History and Appreciation Day. (Photo by Mary Fettes)
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED