x
Photos: Operation Toy Train in Sparta

Sparta /
| 10 Dec 2023 | 03:49
    Operation Toy Train arrives at the Sparta Train Station.
    Santa waves to the crowd waiting for him Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Sparta Train Station. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Donated toys are loaded aboard the train.
    Members of the Hell’s Angels unload some of the toys worth $10,000 that they donated to Toys for Tots.
    Sean Quinn sits in the Sparta Historical Society’s Ford Model T, which was part of the Touch-a-Truck display.
    Michael Collette tries out the shovel of a front-end loader.
    Carter Murphy, dressed as Spider-Man, sits in the Sparta Historical Society’s 1913 Ford Model T.
    Children play catch with Newton High School’s robot, which was the most popular attraction at the event.
    Layne Shaffer is getting ready to bowl.
    William Dermody stands in the Sparta Train Station, which his family restored. He said they were thrilled to host the Operation Toy Train event Saturday, Dec. 9 and hope to make it bigger and better each year.
