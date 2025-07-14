x
Photos: Our Lady of the Lake carnival in Sparta

Sparta /
| 14 Jul 2025 | 12:42
    Steve and Amy Marshall of Sparta operate a game at the annual Our Lady of the Lake carnival in Sparta. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    The carnival, from July 8 through 12, included rides, games, food and a White Elephant sale to benefit a sister parish in Haiti.
    Sisters and missionaries of Camp Auxilium in Newton.
    Photos: Our Lady of the Lake carnival in Sparta
    Sparta police Sgt. Rick Smith
