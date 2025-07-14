Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Our Lady of the Lake carnival in Sparta
maria kovic
Sparta
/
| 14 Jul 2025 | 12:42
Steve and Amy Marshall of Sparta operate a game at the annual Our Lady of the Lake carnival in Sparta. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
The carnival, from July 8 through 12, included rides, games, food and a White Elephant sale to benefit a sister parish in Haiti.
Sisters and missionaries of Camp Auxilium in Newton.
Sparta police Sgt. Rick Smith
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Carnival
2
maria kovic
3
Our Lady of the Lake Parish
4
Sparta
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED