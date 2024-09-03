Home
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Overdose Awareness Day
| 03 Sep 2024 | 08:33
Photos of people lost to overdoses line the walkway on the Newton Green on Wednesday, Aug. 28 to mark International Overdose Awareness Day. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Kevin Gulick of Blairstown looks at one of the signs.
Flowers are handed to those attending the Candlelight Vigil and Walk through Remembrance Display sponsored by the Sussex County Recovery Community Center.
Kerri Sullivan and Bradley Miller of Newton.
Catherine Apostol of Mount Olive.
Ellie Posthumus and Donna Wilks of the Mental Health Association of Essex and Morris’s Wellness Hub.
