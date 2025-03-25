Home
Photos: Plunge benefits Elks
Sparta
/
25 Mar 2025
Participants plunge into Lake Mohawk in Sparta on Sunday, March 23. The event benefits Sparta Elks Lodge #2356. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
Participants in the charity plunge into Lake Mohawk head for the water.
Participants in the Elks charity plunge head back out of Lake Mohawk on Sunday, March 23.
Gill Gibbs and Anthony Alfonso head back out of the water.
Levi, Olivia and Evelyn Smith.
Robert Johnson and Tamer Avci of the Sparta Fire Department supervise the plunge.
Mackenzie and Maggie Miller.
Participants in the charity plunge into Lake Mohawk in Sparta on Sunday, March 23 head for the water.
Participants plunge into Lake Mohawk in Sparta on Sunday, March 23. The event benefits Sparta Elks Lodge #2356.
Participants plunge into Lake Mohawk in Sparta on Sunday, March 23. The event benefits Sparta Elks Lodge #2356.
Participants in the Elks charity plunge head back out of the water.
Participants in the Elks charity plunge head back out of the water.
Participants in the Elks charity plunge head back out of the water.
Participants in the Elks charity plunge head back out of the water.
Participants in the Elks charity plunge head back out of the water.
Anthony Alfonso with the polar bear.
Sparta Mayor Neill Clark after the plunge.
Helga Walls and Pedro Calderon register people for the charity plunge.
Stephen Marencik and his daughter Sarah wait to take the plunge.
