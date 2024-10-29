x
Photos: Pride in Our Priests Dinner

Newton
| 29 Oct 2024 | 06:33
    The Knights of Columbus Marquette Council 588 hosts its 22nd annual Pride in Our Priests Dinner on Oct. 1 at Sheridan’s Restaurant and Tavern in Newton. About 35 people, including eight priests, attended. (Photos provided)
