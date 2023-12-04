Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Where In Clues
Where In Answers
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Where In Clues
Where In Answers
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Santa arrives in Lake Mohawk
Nancy Madacsi
Sparta
/
| 04 Dec 2023 | 09:35
Santa and Mrs. Claus, an elf and reindeer ride on a barge on Lake Mohawk on Sunday, Dec. 3. The barge was designed by Caruso Lakeshore Construction & Services. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
Santa waves at the crowd. About 100 people waited for the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Lake Mohawk Boardwalk, where he lit the Christmas tree.
The Christmas tree on the Boardwalk at Lake Mohawk.
Snow falling Dec. 3.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Lake Mohawk
2
Nancy Madacsi
3
Santa
4
Sparta
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED