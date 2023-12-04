x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Santa arrives in Lake Mohawk

Sparta /
| 04 Dec 2023 | 09:35
    Santa and Mrs. Claus, an elf and reindeer ride on a barge on Lake Mohawk on Sunday, Dec. 3. The barge was designed by Caruso Lakeshore Construction &amp; Services. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Santa and Mrs. Claus, an elf and reindeer ride on a barge on Lake Mohawk on Sunday, Dec. 3. The barge was designed by Caruso Lakeshore Construction & Services. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Santa waves at the crowd. About 100 people waited for the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Lake Mohawk Boardwalk, where he lit the Christmas tree.
    Santa waves at the crowd. About 100 people waited for the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Lake Mohawk Boardwalk, where he lit the Christmas tree.
    The Christmas tree on the Boardwalk at Lake Mohawk.
    The Christmas tree on the Boardwalk at Lake Mohawk.
    Snow falling Dec. 3.
    Snow falling Dec. 3.