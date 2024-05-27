x
Photos: Ski Hawks’ Memorial Day show

Sparta /
| 27 May 2024 | 07:57
    The Ski Hawks present their first show of the season on Memorial Day. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    The Ski Hawks competition water-ski team perform on Lake Mohawk in Sparta.
    Members of the Ski Hawks pose by Lake Mohawk. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Members of the Ski Hawks pose by Lake Mohawk. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)