Photos: Sparta Arts concert

Sparta /
| 03 Sep 2024 | 08:43
    A band performs Friday, Aug. 30 at the last Sparta Arts concert of the summer. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Residents gather for the concert in Dykstra Park.
    Patricia Mascenik of Byram.
    Tom Golembiewski of Sparta.
    Lisa Tomasula of Newton and Rudy Faverio of Sparta.
