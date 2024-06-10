Home
Photos: Sparta Day 2024
Nancy Madacsi
Sparta
| 10 Jun 2024 | 06:38
Aulora Massari on an inflatable slide at Sparta Day 2024 on Saturday, June 8. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Lilly Nuanes, Abby Streter, Megan Mclean, Kendall Barlow and Ashlynn Tobin of Perfect Pointe Performing Arts Studio perform at Sparta Day 2024. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
Boy Scout Troop 150 set up a Pinewood Derby demonstration at Sparta Day 2024 in Station Park.
Boy Scout Troop 1150 set up a game area.
Children play basketball at this inflatable game.
Aiden and Sawyer Howard check out the inside of an ambulance.
Debbie Mornhineway of Sparta with a dog named Ozzy of Father John’s Animal House.
From left, Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta president Mandy Major with Kelly Lucadamo and Jennifer Carlson, co-chairwomen of Sparta Day.
Detective Sgt. Brian Hassloch with Conner Tence, left, and Samson Glana.
A flag flies from a Sparta firetruck.
Sparta firefighters Jordan Lang, Joseph Tracy, Brian Pumo and Lucy Wolfson.
Boy Scout Troop 150 leaders Ed Denmead, Joe Fucito and Roger Weisbeck.
Wendy Stammer of the Sussex County Art Society.
Sparta Unico president Ray Shupak, secretary Emma Deluca and treasurer Gary D’Uva.
A line at the Kona Ice food truck.
Vendors are lined up at Sparta Day.
Orthodontist Krystian Jarosz of Skylands Orthodontics gives out cotton candy.
Carol Hartley and Jill Dickerson of the Sussex County Art Society.
Salome Lwarue and Blessing and Theo Kotz with Jennifer Cristillo, right, at the Sparta Public Library table.
Janice Williams and Emily Fisher hand out cooler bags at the township Parks & Recreation table.
Kerry O’Grady, director of practice development at the Sparta Cancer Center.
Members of the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta organized Sparta Day 2024.
Robert Poswall with Boy Scout Troop 1150.
Meghan Jent and Heidi Byrne of the Sparta Education Foundation.
Ryan Beebe of East West Karate and Fitness in Sparta.
Tom Semiz of Sparta Lanes.
Heidi Cooper with a dog named Anna of Father John’s Animal House.
Levi Roberts of Drayer Physical Therapy.
Peggy Seymour, Juana Dannedker, Sara Megletti and Beth Ann Bates.
Sandra Ciappara and Bevien Yaskovic of Project Self-Sufficiency.
George Demby, Nancy Cassidy and Sue Reed of Trout Unlimited.
Scouts demonstrate the Pinewood Derby.
Students of Perfect Pointe Performing Arts Studio perform at Sparta Day 2024.
