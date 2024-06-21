x
Photos: Sparta High School graduation

Sparta /
| 21 Jun 2024 | 03:52
    Members of the Sparta High School Class of 2024 throw their caps in the air at the end of graduation Thursday, June 20. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    The grandstands are full for Sparta High School’s commencement ceremony. Because of the heat, a livestream also was provided inside the school.
    Graduating seniors march into the ceremony.
    The Class of 2024 at commencement.
    Graduates cross the stage to receive their diplomas.
    Anna Yeroleyev poses with Principal Edward Lazzara after receiving her diploma.
    Andrew Young poses with Principal Edward Lazzara after receiving his diploma.
    Valedictorian Ashley Crane speaks at the ceremony.
    Salutatorian McKaela Reekie speaks at the ceremony.
    Sama Elhamouly, president of the Class of 2024, presents the class gift.
    Graduating senior Daniel Perez conducts the Honors Choir in the National Anthem.
    Daniel Perez
    Graduating senior Molly McQueeney conducts the Honors Choir in the school alma mater.
    Graduating senior Nick Sebes conducts the band at graduation.
    Superintendent Matthew Beck, left, and Kurt Morris, president of the Sparta Township Board of Education.
    Sparta High School Principal Edward Lazzara.
