Photos: Sparta school board reorganizes

Sparta /
| 05 Jan 2024 | 01:46
    Joanne Black swears in, from left, Jennifer Lonsky, Chad Wood and Kaitlin Gagnon as new members of the Sparta Township Board of Education on Thursday, Jan. 4. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Kurt Morris was re-elected president of the school board.
    Joanne Black swears in, from left, Jennifer Lonsky, Chad Wood and Kaitlin Gagnon.
    From left, Jennifer Lonsky, Chad Wood and Kaitlin Gagnon take the oath of office.
    From left, Jennifer Lonsky, Chad Wood and Kaitlin Gagnon wait to take the oath of office.
