Photos: Sparta Trunk or Treat

Sparta /
| 29 Oct 2023 | 08:43
    A child picks out candy from the Sparta Ambulance Squad’s trunk at the annual Trunk or Treat on Friday, Oct. 27. (Photo by Dave Smith)
    About 30 vehicles as well as the police and fire departments and ambulance squad took part in the annual Trunk or Treat on Friday, Oct. 27 in the Station Park field parking lot. (Photos by Dave Smith)
    Elizabeth and James Mullen pose with their little pumpkin, Thomas, 4 months.
    James and Lauren Seck pose with their children Jamie, 1, and Lana, 3.
    Rinaldo and Julie Torres brought their children to the Trunk or Treat.
    Sparta police Officers Chris Favaro and Brian Hassloch pose at the Trunk or Treat.
    The annual Trunk or Treat was Friday, Oct. 27 in the Station Park field parking lot.
    Lori and Ken Moran pose in front of their trunk.
    Matt and Lisa Coppola with their decorated trunk.
    The Stranix family decorated their trunk.
    The Sparta Public Library’s trunk.
