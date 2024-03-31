x
Photos: Sparta UNICO’s Easter egg hunt

Sparta /
| 31 Mar 2024 | 08:54
    Children run to find eggs at Sparta UNICO’s 26th annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, March 30 at Dykstra Park. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Children take part in Sparta UNICO’s 26th annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, March 30 at Dykstra Park. The event was delayed a week because of rain March 23. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Photos: Sparta UNICO’s Easter egg hunt
    Kristy and Lucas Maloney pose at the Easter egg hunt.
    Harlyn Klug has her face painted.
    Sutton Klug wears an Easter bunny on her cheek.
    Desmond and Declan Tediashvill pose with the Easter Bunny.
    Mackenzie Snyder poses with the Easter Bunny.
    Sparta UNICO members pose with the Easter Bunny.
