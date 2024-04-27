Home
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Special Olympics Spring Vendor & Craft Fair
maria kovic
Sparta
/
| 27 Apr 2024 | 03:51
Jodie Penn organized the Special Olympics Spring Vendor & Craft Fair on Saturday, April 27 outside Sparta High School. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Erica and Darlene Blandina of Sparta at the Special Olympics Spring Vendor & Craft Fair. Erica became Sparta Special Olympics’s first bowling state champion in April when she earned the gold medal in her division with a score of 354.
JerZey Girl pickles was among the vendors selling food.
:Mary Branagan of the Rockin Bobbin Shoppe in Vernon.
Aubrey Branagan of Vernon was the youngest vendor at the fair.
Susan Boleen of Soul Shine Tie Dyes in Hopatcong was among the 60 vendors.
Lori Ciampi, director of community services, and Amanda Stoll, manager, of SCARC, a nonprofit organization that serves people with developmental disabilities and their families.
The bulldog was ready for his turn in the Bulldog Kissing Booth.
Tags
1
Erica Blandina
2
Jodie Penn
3
maria kovic
4
Sparta
5
Sparta High School
6
Special Olympics Spring Vendor & Craft Fair
