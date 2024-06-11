x
Photos: Special Olympics Torch Run

| 11 Jun 2024 | 06:26
    Participants in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics New Jersey have a motorcycle escort Friday morning, June 7 in Franklin. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Law enforcement members carry the Special Olympics torch in Franklin. This year, about 3,000 people were expected to take part in the run, a day-long event split into 26 legs. The run travels through more than 300 towns, covering 750 miles. The Summer Games will be June 9-11 at the College of New Jersey. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    The runners take a break at ShopRite in Franklin.
