x
Photos: Third annual Casino Night Gala

| 29 Oct 2024 | 06:47
    The third annual Casino Night Gala on Thursday, Oct. 17 benefits the Sparta Benevolent Society, which supports local schools, businesses, sports, and wellness and educational projects. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    The event was held at Perona Farms in Andover Township.
    Rick and Natasha Koerner and Claudia Lavagnino and Marco Antonio, all of Sparta.
    Steve DiRenzo, Rick Bruno, Amy DiRenzo ans Jodi Bruno, all of Sparta.
    Elissa and Steve Marcus of Sparta.
    Kelly Slieter, Lisa Daly and Michelle Gerardi, all of Sparta.
