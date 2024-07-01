x
Photos: Tree falls on wires

Sparta /
| 01 Jul 2024 | 07:42
    A tree rests on electric wires Sunday afternoon, June 30 on West Shore Trail in Sparta. Jersey Central Power &amp; Light reported that 177 customers were without power about 8:30 p.m. All power had been restored by Monday morning, July 1, according to JCP&amp;L. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
