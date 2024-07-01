Home
Photos: Tree falls on wires
Nancy Madacsi
Sparta
| 01 Jul 2024 | 07:42
A tree rests on electric wires Sunday afternoon, June 30 on West Shore Trail in Sparta. Jersey Central Power & Light reported that 177 customers were without power about 8:30 p.m. All power had been restored by Monday morning, July 1, according to JCP&L. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
