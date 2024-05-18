x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Trout Derby

Sparta /
| 18 May 2024 | 04:49
    Jayce Hersi has a catch on his line at the Trout Derby on Saturday, May 18 at Station Park in Sparta. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Jayce Hersi has a catch on his line at the Trout Derby on Saturday, May 18 at Station Park in Sparta. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Ava Munoz looks at her first fish. Many of the Trout Derby participants were fishing for the first time.
    Ava Munoz looks at her first fish. Many of the Trout Derby participants were fishing for the first time.
    Sparta Parks &amp; Recreation and Trout Unlimited provide a day of fishing for families at the Station Park pond.
    Sparta Parks & Recreation and Trout Unlimited provide a day of fishing for families at the Station Park pond.
    Logan Bryan with a fish on his line.
    Logan Bryan with a fish on his line.
    Mason Ziccardi shows off his catch.
    Mason Ziccardi shows off his catch.
    Davin Picinit holds a bass he caught.
    Davin Picinit holds a bass he caught.
    Matthew Paterson holds a large mouth bass he caught.
    Matthew Paterson holds a large mouth bass he caught.
    Odin Carmichael takes bait from the box.
    Odin Carmichael takes bait from the box.
    Juliet Carmichael checks the depth of the pond.
    Juliet Carmichael checks the depth of the pond.
    Emily Wade and her mother, Erin.
    Emily Wade and her mother, Erin.
    Councilwoman Christine Quinn, holding backpacks, poses with Roderick Rodriguez and his son Reyan.
    Councilwoman Christine Quinn, holding backpacks, poses with Roderick Rodriguez and his son Reyan.
    Brave, Coles and Maverick Muehleisen pose with their fishing poles.
    Brave, Coles and Maverick Muehleisen pose with their fishing poles.
    Davin Picinit with a bass.
    Davin Picinit with a bass.
    Sparta Patrolmen Andrew Spitzer and Kyle Stoll with Jeanne Montemarano, the township’s director of Parks &amp; Recreation.
    Sparta Patrolmen Andrew Spitzer and Kyle Stoll with Jeanne Montemarano, the township’s director of Parks & Recreation.
    Jeanne Montemarano, Alison Deeney, Kelly Giannantonio, Janice Williams and Emily Fisher, members of Sparta’s Parks &amp; Recreation Department staff, help with the Trout Derby.
    Jeanne Montemarano, Alison Deeney, Kelly Giannantonio, Janice Williams and Emily Fisher, members of Sparta’s Parks & Recreation Department staff, help with the Trout Derby.
    Photos: Trout Derby
    Photos: Trout Derby