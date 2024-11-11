Home
Photos: Veterans Day ceremony in Sparta
Dave Smith
Sparta
/
| 11 Nov 2024 | 04:39
SV1 Veteran Jerry Murphy speaks in front of the memorial, where wreaths were placed during the Veterans Day ceremony Monday, Nov. 11 in Sparta. (Photo by Dave Smith)
SV2 A veteran salutes in front of a wreath at the memorial during the Veterans Day ceremony Monday, Nov. 11 in Sparta. (Photos by Dave Smith)
SV3 Pete Litchfield, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7248, speaks at the ceremony in front of the post.
SV4 The Sparta High School band plays the National Anthem and a medley of the songs of all branches of the U.S. armed forces.
Veteran Angel Diaz Jr. reads an essay written by his daughter, a student at Pope John. Diaz was a former U.S. Marine Corps infantry sergeant and a M47 Dragon anti-tank missile gunner in both Beirut and Grenada.
Todd Liebig, Army Reserve Civil-Military Projects Officer for FEMA Region II, provides an update on conditions in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene.
Veteran Willie Kegelman speaks at the ceremony.
The Sparta High School band plays.
