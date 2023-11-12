x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Veterans Day ceremony in Sparta

Sparta /
| 12 Nov 2023 | 12:47
    Photos: Veterans Day ceremony in Sparta
    Members of Boy Scout Troop 95 took part in the Veterans Day ceremony Saturday, Nov. 11 in Sparta. (Photos provided)
    Members of Boy Scout Troop 95 took part in the Veterans Day ceremony Saturday, Nov. 11 in Sparta. (Photos provided)
    Photos: Veterans Day ceremony in Sparta