Photos: Winter Carnival

Sparta /
| 04 Feb 2025 | 06:18
    Alexander Cleaveland has his face painted at the Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Sparta Middle School. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Adriana Gordon has her face painted.
    Children have their faces painted.
    Children do sand art.
    Children play on an inflatable slide at the Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Sparta Middle School.
    Boy Scouts with Pinewood Derby cars.
    Logan and Lucas Zapata of Sparta hold Pinewood Derby cars.
    The audience watches a music student perform.
    A music student performs.
    Chess was one of the activities at the Winter Carnival.
    Jason Gutowski, Aliyah Beltran, Tamara Lelitka and Mia Boohoff collect donations for the food pantry.
    Ava Capeci, Brooke McCann and Maggie Higgins.
