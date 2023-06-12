Piano recital set for Saturday

A piano recital organized by Sparta High School student Kanna Pasunuri will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at Hilltop Country Day School.

Kanna has been teaching piano to his fellow students in Sparta for the past four years. His extensive experience and dedication have earned him a diploma in piano from the prestigious American Piano Guild.

The recital will take place in school auditorium, 32 Lafayette Road, Sparta.

The program encompasses a range of difficulty levels, from beginner to high intermediate students. The repertoire includes the iconic piano piece “Für Elise.”

Kanna began piano lessons at age 4 with his teacher Beverly Floorman. He participated in music programs offered at Hilltop as a student there in grades 1-8.

He now is a member of the Sparta High School orchestra.

For information, contact him at kannapianostudio@gmail.com or (862) 254-1604.