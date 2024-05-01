Planning Board set to review warehouse plan tonight

The Sparta Planning Board will hold a public hearing on a preliminary site plan submitted by Diamond Chip Realty at its meeting Wednesday, May 1.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 65 Main St. It will be livestreamed at youtube.com/@SpartaTwp

The company wants to build a warehouse at 33 Demarest Road.

Two years ago, the Planning Board held hearings on Diamond Chip’s application to build an 880,000-square-foot “mega warehouse” on Demarest Road.

Lawsuits were filed by those supporting and those opposing the project.