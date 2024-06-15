Police to teach children new skills

The Sparta Township Police Department will host a series of events to teach children everything from cheerleading to fishing.

The events will be held each weekend starting July 13.

Every week, children will meet different officers and learn new skills.

Skills taught will include cheerleading, cooking, jump rope, football, fishing and archery. The events also will include lessons on life skills, such as friendship, honesty and drugs.

Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Slots will be limited to foster a great learning environment.

The end-of-summer party will be Aug. 24.

For information, send email to summerseries@spartapd.org

Please do not call the Police Department for updates.