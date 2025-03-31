Pope John senior is National Merit finalist

Pope John XXIII Regional High School senior Marco Concha is a finalist in the 2025 competition for National Merit Scholarship Program.

Concha is one of 15,000 students selected as finalists. Finalists represent the top 1 percent of participants who take part in the PSAT/NMSQT tests.

Each year, nearly 1.5 million students enter the National Merit program. Finalists will go through another process, where roughly 6,870 students will be selected as Merit Scholarship winners.

”We are incredibly proud of Marco and his incredible achievement,” said Gene Emering, principal of Pope John, “We pray for his success as he moves on for the final selection process.”