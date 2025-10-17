Pope John students honored by scholarship program

Four Pope John XXIII Regional High School students - Maya Kim, Adam Komosinski, Serena Lorenzo, and Gwendolyn O’Hearn - have been recognized as Commended Students in the 2026 National Merit Scholarship Program.

They will receive a Letter of Commendation from both the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program.

Approximately 34,000 Commended Students across the United States are being honored for their exceptional academic promise. Although Commended Students do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, they placed among the top 50,000 students nationwide who entered the 2026 competition by taking the 2024 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.