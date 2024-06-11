Preliminary hearing on warehouse application July 9

At its June 5 meeting, which was devoted solely to hearing Diamond Chip Realty’s application to build two warehouses at 33 Demarest Road, the township Planning Board approved a motion to have a preliminary hearing on the application.

“The motion was made to have a preliminary hearing to determine whether the application includes an application for a trucking terminal or a warehouse, with a trucking terminal or any other use that is not permitted in the zone,” said Tom Collins, attorney for the Planning Board.

“That preliminary hearing will be before the Planning Board and will hear witnesses as to the facts and legal contentions of both parties.”

According to the township administrator’s office, the preliminary hearing tentatively is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9 at the municipal building, 65 Main St.

It will be livestreamed on youtube.com/@SpartaTwp