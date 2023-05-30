Pride, other flags to be flown in June

A Pride flag - as well as flags marking the birthday of the U.S. Army and Juneteenth Day - will fly at the Sparta municipal building this month after the Township Council approved resolutions at its meeting May 23.

The resolutions were approved in 3-2 votes, with Councilman Josh Hertzberg and Councilwoman Christine Quinn opposed.

“I don’t support the flag ordinance or any of the flags,” Quinn said.

The council approved an ordinance allowing the display of commemorative flags at an earlier meeting.

Groups and individuals may submit requests to display flags to the township clerk, Mayor Daniel Chiariello said.

The Pride flag will be flown June 1-7 for Pride Week. LGBT Pride Month in June celebrates lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pride.

Commemorative flags will fly June 14 for the Army’s birthday and June 19 for Juneteenth Day. Juneteenth, first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

New salt barn

At the May 23 meeting, the council authorized a contract with Dutchman Contracting for construction of a salt barn that will measure 70 feet by 180 feet. It will be 20 to 30 feet high, acting Town Manager Grant Rome said.

Dutchman Contracting of Reinholds, Pa., was the lowest responsible bidder with a bid of nearly $1.5 million.

Rome noted that the bids were lower than the estimates. The building could be completed before winter, he said. The current salt shed will be torn down after the new one is completed.

The new salt barn would hold about 10,000 tons of salt. Sparta uses about 4,500 tons of salt on its roads during an average winter; the highest amount used was about 7,500 tons.

“That is the advantage of having the larger salt shed that we can keep enough in supply that we don’t have to worry about running out,” Rome said.

In addition, Sparta could sell excess salt to other towns, Hertzberg said.

The council also approved a contract with Harold E. Pellow & Associates to provide sewer, water and general engineering services and for Cory Stoner of that firm to serve as township engineer through the end of 2023.

The six-month contract is for not more than $435,000.

Rome said Sparta has been unable to find a township engineer to replace Ed Hack. Even if a replacement is found, the township needs an engineering firm to work with the Planning Board, he said.

Business committee

Council members approved a resolution establishing a Business Development Committee. It will replace the Economic Development Advisory Committee, which was dissolved.

The Business Development Committee will have up 12 members who are residents or business owners.

The council also discussed creating a RevolutionNJ committee, which would help plan events to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States in 2026.

Chiariello reported that about 12 people have applied for the town manager job. The consultant hired by the council will review the applications and make recommendations in the next few weeks.

Quinn reported that 260 Hometown Heroes banners have been hung along Sparta roads and will remain up for the summer. There is space for about 40 more.

Project Graduation at the high school has been canceled this year, she said. That left the Municipal Alliance with extra money, which will be used to provide T-shirts for Unified sports teams, who will compete in the Special Olympics, and to support the Law Enforcement Against Drugs (L.E.A.D.) program and the Senior Olympics, she said.

Wendy Stamer, a local artist and volunteer, was named Senior of the Year.

At the beginning of the meeting, the council honored former Councilwoman Molly Whilesmith and former Mayor David Smith.