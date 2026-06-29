Project Self-Sufficiency honors volunteers, community partners

Project Self-Sufficiency recently honored volunteers, businesses, schools and community organizations for their contributions to the nonprofit during its annual Mosaic Awards ceremony.

The event recognizes individuals and organizations that provided significant support to the agency during the past year. Project Self-Sufficiency serves low-income families in Sussex, Hunterdon, Morris and Warren counties.

A special President’s Award, presented in memory of former Board President Michael Holub, was awarded to Newton VFW Post 5360 in recognition of its longstanding support of the organization.

Mary Konzelman was inducted into the Louise E. Murphy Center for Volunteerism Circle of Leaders, which recognizes longtime volunteers for exceptional service to the agency.

“The Mosaic Awards honors the individuals and organizations that have been instrumental in helping us to pursue our mission throughout the year,” Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon said in a statement. “This event recognizes that even the smallest contributions can combine with the efforts of others to have a powerful impact on the community.”

Ronald and Virginia Graves, Joe Coltelli, Kittatinny Regional High School, William Percey, High Point Regional High School and their students were recognized for supporting the annual Season of Hope Toy Drive.

Representatives from Sussex County Community College — Julie Fliegal, Jason Fruge, Erin Primavera, Jack Stafford and Sue Unverzahi — were honored for their work with the New Jersey Youth Corps and other collaborative programs.

Restaurant owners recognized for supporting A Taste of Talent and other fundraising events included Andre and Tracey de Waal of Andre’s Lakeside Dining, Rick and Laura Nifenecker of Café Pierrot, Nico Muccia of Mr. Crabby’s Seafood House & Sports Bar, and Doreen Rutherford of The Press News, Hunter’s Lodge and The Fountain House.

Other honorees included Father John’s Animal House for supporting the Nourish to Flourish food pantry; Steve Allan of iHeartMedia for publicizing agency programs and events; and Will Leggett of United EVENTures for designing and donating customized playhouses for children.

Additional awards recognized supporters of the agency’s fundraising efforts, Career Center initiatives, community health programs and early childhood education services, including the Little Sprouts Early Learning Center.