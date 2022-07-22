Project Self-Sufficiency receives Nourishing Neighbors Grant from Acme Markets Foundation

Project Self-Sufficiency recently received a grant from the Acme Markets Foundation Nourishing Neighbors Program, which aims to help connect individuals facing food insecurity with proper nutrition. The funds will be used to support the agency’s Food Project initiative for local children and families. Nourishing Neighbors aims to fight hunger by helping keep food banks stocked, supporting meal distribution programs at schools, and supporting programs that provide food to seniors. As a program of the Acme Markets Foundation, it is working to eradicate hunger in America.

“Thanks to outstanding community support, The Food Project at Project Self-Sufficiency has remained open and ready to serve anyone in need since the onset of the public health crisis in early 2020,” commented Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director at Project Self-Sufficiency. “This generous donation from Nourishing Neighbors will help Project Self-Sufficiency’s important work in the fight against hunger in our community. We’re grateful that the Acme Markets Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors is partnering with the Food Project to help ensure that our neighbors have enough to eat.”

“We’re always looking for the best ways to fight hunger in the communities we serve. By partnering with top-notch organizations like Project Self-Sufficiency, we know we can make a difference in the lives of our neighbors who are facing food insecurity issues,” said Dana Ward, Acme Markets Foundation.

Project Self-Sufficiency is welcoming monetary donations to purchase food, as well as the donation of non-perishable items such as canned soups and stews; canned fruits and vegetables; fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables; frozen meals; coffee; tuna; pastas and sauces; peanut butter and jelly; toothpaste; shampoos and conditioners; hair care products; skin care products; laundry detergents; diapers and baby wipes; toilet tissue; facial tissue; and feminine hygiene products. Monetary and food donations will be accepted at the agency Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monetary donations can also be made at projectselfsufficiency.org/food.

Those who are interested in accessing The Food Project: Nourishing Our Neighbors at Project Self-Sufficiency are invited to visit the campus, 127 Mill Street, Newton or call the agency at 973-940-3500.