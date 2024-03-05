x
Puzzle-Palooza

Sparta /
| 05 Mar 2024 | 04:06
    Teams race to complete a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle in the Puzzle-Palooza sponsored by the Sparta Parks &amp; Recreation Department. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Lisa Fisher, Liz Jaffe, Sarah Jacob and Stefanie Ulicni won the contest. Their prize was a $25 gift card from Job Lots.
    This was the first puzzle contest the department has held.
    Each team was given the same puzzle.
    Teams race to put together a 500-piece puzzle Thursday, Feb. 22.
    The finished puzzle.
    Samantha Shim, Christina Bernotas, Jessi Liotta, Jen Amato and Gia Marcelletti formed a team at the Puzzle-Palooza.
    Part of the puzzle comes together.
    Janice Williams and Alison Deeney organized the event.
