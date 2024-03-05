Home
Puzzle-Palooza
maria kovic
Sparta
| 05 Mar 2024 | 04:06
Teams race to complete a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle in the Puzzle-Palooza sponsored by the Sparta Parks & Recreation Department. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Lisa Fisher, Liz Jaffe, Sarah Jacob and Stefanie Ulicni won the contest. Their prize was a $25 gift card from Job Lots.
This was the first puzzle contest the department has held.
Each team was given the same puzzle.
Teams race to put together a 500-piece puzzle Thursday, Feb. 22.
The finished puzzle.
Samantha Shim, Christina Bernotas, Jessi Liotta, Jen Amato and Gia Marcelletti formed a team at the Puzzle-Palooza.
Part of the puzzle comes together.
Janice Williams and Alison Deeney organized the event.
