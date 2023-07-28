Rachel Z Trio performs tonight in park

The Rachel Z Trio will perform Friday, July 28 in Dykstra Park.

The free concert at 7 p.m. is organized by the Sparta Cultural Affairs Committee.

Rachel Z is a keyboardist with a long history of award-winning performances in the worlds of jazz and rock. She co-wrote the Grammy-winning song “Tokyo Blue” with saxophonist Najee.

In addition to her 13 albums as bandleader and her work in internationally acclaimed bands, such as Steps Ahead, Vertú, the Omar Hakim Experience and OZmosys, she has played and toured with such artists as Wayne Shorter, Stanley Clarke, Marcus Miller, Terri Lyne Carrington, Al Di Meola and Regina Carter.

Since 2000, she has been a professor of jazz and contemporary music studies at the New School University in New York. Since 2022, she also has been a professor of jazz studies and electronic music at Montclair State University and Cali School of the Arts.

Singer/songwriter Mike Herz will open the concert.

Born and raised in northwest New Jersey, he has been recognized for his songwriting at the New Jersey Folk Festival, Rocky Mountain Folks Fest and Falcon Ridge Folk Festival.

In addition to his solo work, Mike fronts the indie rock band Part-Time Custodian, which plays throughout the tri-state area. His latest album “Painting Over Paintings” was released in April.

All shows are rain or shine; shows will move to the Mohawk Avenue School auditorium because of rain.

Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

For information, go online to www.spartaarts.org